Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawndale that happened Friday.

Around 4:01 p.m., a man and woman, both believed to be in their 30s, were sitting in a car in the 1100 block of South Kostner Avenue when they were both shot multiple times.

They were rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man remains in serious condition.