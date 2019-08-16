Weekend warmth/ humidity to trigger a few thunderstorms

Chicagoans are in store for a warm and humid weekend, perfect for outdoor activities in summer’s waning days. There will be plenty of filtered sunshine, as cloudiness builds in the heat of the day. The majority of the days will be dry with some spotty showers and thunderstorms developing, affecting just 20-30 percent of the area. The best chance for higher coverage precipitation activity will be on Saturday night when thunderstorm activity could affect up to 50 percent of the area. The warm and humid conditions will persist into Tuesday before cooler and less humid weather arrives on fresh northeast winds keeping temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s through Friday before warm and humidity return for next weekend.

The weekend marks the 50th anniversary of Category 5 Hurricane Camille’s devastating landfall on the Mississippi coast in 1969 that claimed more than 250 lives.