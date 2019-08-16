T-storms to erupt sporadically in warm, moisture-rich tropical air from the Gulf; storms may mix gusty winds down to the surface in their drenching downpours; CAT 5 Hurricane Camille was Gulf Coast-bound 50 years ago

