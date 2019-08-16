T-storms to erupt sporadically in warm, moisture-rich tropical air from the Gulf; storms may mix gusty winds down to the surface in their drenching downpours; CAT 5 Hurricane Camille was Gulf Coast-bound 50 years ago
Millions are under a flood risk as a storm strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Barry begins to lash Gulf Coast states
Gulf Coast residents on alert fearing warm waters to produceunusual tropical storm development as Georgia low moves over open water; heat/humidity return for a day Wednesday with storms; more extended heat due this weekend/next week
Powerful “SW” winds traveling north off the Gulf of Mexico acting as a “conveyor belt” for tropical warmth & humidity; Chicago’s warmer, increasingly humid weekend air to grow more supportive of scat t-storms—starting tonight
Summer heat wave building across Chicago along with much of the nation; landfalling Barry threatens Gulf coast with damaging storm surge and southeast with flooding rains; Great Lakes continue their rising trend
Wednesday on track to produce 2019’s hottest high temp yet in Chicago: 94°; tropical moisture to fuel p.m. t-storms— some possibly severe; Gulf Coast residents batten down the hatches in anticipation of fast developing tropical storm; extended heat begins here this weekend
Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, then weakens back into a tropical storm
‘The worst is yet to come’ as Barry threatens 11 million people with flooding
The Englewood storm on October 14, 1886
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
Severe weather possible this afternoon
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast
Storms possible as warm week rolls on