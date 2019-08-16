× State Sen. Thomas Cullerton to be arraigned Friday on embezzlement charges

CHICAGO —State Senator Tom Cullerton will be arraigned Friday on federal embezzlement charges.

Cullerton is accused of collecting nearly $275,000 from the teamsters union, while doing little or no work.

He was stripped of his chairmanship on the state Senate Labor Committee, but he was named chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee.

The head of Illinois’ Republican party is calling on Cullerton to resign.

