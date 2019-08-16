Man charged in murder of Gary woman to appear in court Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A man from Indiana who is charged in the murder of a woman from Gary will appear in court Friday morning.

James McGhee, 38, of Gary, has been charged with murder in the death of Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, 27.

McGhee is being held without bail.

Prosecutors said Buchanan, 27, went to a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on July 27 with McGhee. She was reported missing on July 29.

Investigators discovered Buchanan’s body Monday in the Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve.

According to court documents, a friend of McGhee’s, who was given immunity for cooperating with the investigation, told authorities that he heard McGhee say “he lost it” and also showed him a picture of a woman believed to be Buchanan. McGhee reportedly told the friend “I beat her up bad. This is when she was living.”