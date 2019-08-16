× Man charged after multiple vehicles damaged by rocks in Loop

CHICAGO — A man has been charged after breaking several vehicle windows with rocks in the Loop.

Patrick Newton, 29, is charged with five felony counts of criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

Newton was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Wells after he was identified as the man seen breaking car windows with rocks in the area just moments earlier.

Police continue to investigate similar incidents that happened over the past week.

No further information was released.