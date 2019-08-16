Lunchbreak: Cinnabun Melt

Executive Chef Melva Jarvis of Play Kitchen & Cocktails
Play Kitchen & Cocktails
Neighborhood: Gold Coast
Address: 7 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60610
Phone: 312-374-4196
Events:
New Happy Hour, Late-Night Menu & Upcoming Brunch
Available daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Play offers a "Half-y Hour" happy hour featuring half-off select menu items, signature cocktails, wine, champagne and draft beer. Play also offers a limited late-night menu available from 10 p.m. to close daily. Guests can expect weekend brunch to begin in early September featuring large format mimosas and more.
Recipe:
Cinnabun Melt
Description: Fried crispy cinnamon bun, rum caramel sauce and toasted candied walnuts, topped with vanilla ice cream
Ingredients:
For Cinnabuns:
Dough, you can use a 4-ounce ball of regular pizza dough, pastry dough, etc. (you can purchase this at a grocery store or bakery).
For the Cinnabun Filling:
1/2 cup Butter (softened)
1/3 cup Brown Sugar
1/3 cup White Sugar
2 tbsp Ground Cinnamon
For the Candied Walnuts:
2 cups Walnuts (halved)
1/3 cup White Sugar
1/3 cup Brown Sugar
1 cup Water
For the Caramel Sauce:
2 cups White Sugar
1 cup Water
2 tbsp Butter (softened)
1/2 cup Heavy Cream
Method:
For the Cinnabun Filling:
- In a bowl, combine white and brown sugars with cinnamon.
- Add butter and use mixer (by hand) to beat until you have a smooth texture.
For the Candied Walnuts:
- Add water, sugars and walnuts to a small sauce pan and heat medium-low for 10 minutes.
- Strain all liquid, then place walnuts on a sheet tray.
- Place walnuts in oven (350 degrees) for 10 minutes.
- Let cool before removing from pan.
For the Caramel Sauce:
- Combine sugar, water, butter and heavy cream in a sauce pan.
- Cook on medium for about 20 to 25 minutes until the mixture is amber brown and has the visual look of caramel.
For the Cinnabun:
- Roll out the dough flat to about ¼ inch thickness.
- Smear filling over the rolled out dough then roll dough to form a log and cut into even-sized rolls.
- Fill a deep pan or pot with a deep layer of oil and heat until about 360 degrees.
- Fry the rolls in the oil, turning evenly, for about 3 to 4 minutes.
- Place fried rolls on a plate, coat with caramel sauce and top with toasted candied walnuts. Add a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream to the side.