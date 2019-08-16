Lunchbreak: Cinnabun Melt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Melva Jarvis of Play Kitchen & Cocktails

Play Kitchen & Cocktails

Neighborhood: Gold Coast

Address: 7 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60610

Phone: 312-374-4196

http://www.theplaychicago.com

Events:

New Happy Hour, Late-Night Menu & Upcoming Brunch

Available daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Play offers a "Half-y Hour" happy hour featuring half-off select menu items, signature cocktails, wine, champagne and draft beer. Play also offers a limited late-night menu available from 10 p.m. to close daily. Guests can expect weekend brunch to begin in early September featuring large format mimosas and more.

Recipe:

Cinnabun Melt

Description: Fried crispy cinnamon bun, rum caramel sauce and toasted candied walnuts, topped with vanilla ice cream

Ingredients:

For Cinnabuns:

Dough, you can use a 4-ounce ball of regular pizza dough, pastry dough, etc. (you can purchase this at a grocery store or bakery).

For the Cinnabun Filling:

1/2 cup Butter (softened)

1/3 cup Brown Sugar

1/3 cup White Sugar

2 tbsp Ground Cinnamon

For the Candied Walnuts:

2 cups Walnuts (halved)

1/3 cup White Sugar

1/3 cup Brown Sugar

1 cup Water

For the Caramel Sauce:

2 cups White Sugar

1 cup Water

2 tbsp Butter (softened)

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

Method:

For the Cinnabun Filling:

In a bowl, combine white and brown sugars with cinnamon. Add butter and use mixer (by hand) to beat until you have a smooth texture.

For the Candied Walnuts:

Add water, sugars and walnuts to a small sauce pan and heat medium-low for 10 minutes. Strain all liquid, then place walnuts on a sheet tray. Place walnuts in oven (350 degrees) for 10 minutes. Let cool before removing from pan.

For the Caramel Sauce:

Combine sugar, water, butter and heavy cream in a sauce pan. Cook on medium for about 20 to 25 minutes until the mixture is amber brown and has the visual look of caramel.

For the Cinnabun: