Kenosha police arrest 2 after baby’s body found in field

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police have arrested two adults in the death of an infant who had been missing since late July.

Police say the 2-month-old baby’s body apparently was dumped in an open field. A search on Thursday yielded potential evidence of the disposal.

Two adults — a 21-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man — were being held Friday on suspicion of hiding a corpse and harboring or aiding felons. The case will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

The department is asking that anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Please refer to case number 2019-49527.

