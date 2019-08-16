Health dept links 2 cases of Legionnaires’ disease to Schaumburg hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health has linked two confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease to a suburban hotel.

The IDPH released a statement Friday saying it the cases were linked guests who stayed at the AmericInn by Wyndham Hotel in Schaumburg in July and August.

“Both confirmed cases reported use of water in their guest rooms, the hot tub, and pool during hotel stays in July and August 2019,” the statement said.

The AmericInn voluntarily closed its hot tub and pool as the IDPH continues to investigate.

The hotel is contacting all guests who have stayed there since June 13th to today and instructing them to contact the Cook County Public Health Department if they have been sick or are ill with respiratory symptoms.

According to the health department's statement, "Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection (pneumonia) that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria. It is not transmitted person-to-person. Outbreaks are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems, like hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and cruise ships. The bacterium can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made water systems, like hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems, and decorative fountains."

Additional information about Legionnaires’ disease can be found on the IDPH website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.