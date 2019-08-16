Don Gallardo and Lilly Winwood live in studio 1!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check them out tonight!

Friday August 16th Martyrs Chicago 9PM 3855 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613 -

Tickets here!

Saturday August 17th - Oak Park MicroBrew Review Downtown Oak Park 100 N Marion St.

Tickets

Don Gallardo has called Nashville home for over 11 years. He has his heart in the East Nashville sound and scene, but his California roots are never far away. Gallardo has weaved his 1970’s Laurel Canyon influences into modern roots-Americana, while mixing southern and western sounds comfortably. He has released 5 full-length albums, an EP, a live In-studio acoustic album, and a live show album. He is set to release a brand new 7-song EP featuring new original music and a cover. 4 songs feature British/Nashville songstress Lilly Winwood on vocals. Gallardo and Winwood’s vocals mesh well together, as if they have been singing together for years. The new album titled, “In The Name Of Good Intentions,” is set to release in July 2019 in UK/EU and August 2019 Worldwide. This is Gallardo’s first album solely produced and engineered on his own. The album was mixed by Dave Coleman.

The first single “Shine A Light On Me” from the album was released on June 14, 2019 and already garnered attention from Rolling Stone calling it one of the “10 Best Country/Americana songs to hear now.”

Gallardo’s past albums have featured Nashville legendary musicians that have played with or currently play with artists such as Johnny Cash, Sturgill Simpson, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Buddy Miller, Margo Price, The Steeldrivers, Old Crow Medicine Show and more.

Gallardo’s last two albums, HICKORY and STILL HERE, received high marks: The Telegraph called Hickory, released in the UK by Clubhouse Records, “One of the Best Country Music Albums of 2015” along with Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Patty Griffin, Justin Townes Earle, & more. MOJO Magazine gave both Still Here & Hickory “4 Stars” and in 2016 Rolling Stone called Gallardo “A singer-songwriter that is one of the Country and Americana scene's true journeymen.”

Gallardo’s work has been prominently featured in films "Jolene" and Jackass Presents "Bad Grandpa" as well as highly popular television series, "The Vampire Diaries," ABC's "Nashville,” and Netflix series “The Ranch,” where it aired on two consecutive episodes.

More info : www.DonGallardo.com

FACEBOOK: www.Facebook.com/DonGallardoBand

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/DonGallardoBand

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/DonGallardoMusic