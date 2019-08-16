Cubs recall Addison Russell, option Albert Almora

PITTSBURGH – The Cubs are shaking things up again.

Addison Russell is back in the mix and Albert Almora is out. Russell was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, where he went 17 for 51 with 14 runs scored, four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI in 15 games since he was demoted at the end of July.

Russell: “I was there (at Iowa) on a mission.” Admitted he was devastated after getting demoted on July 24 — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) August 16, 2019

Russell: “I felt I got back to the original me” pic.twitter.com/Pd7rpdO1us — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) August 16, 2019

The Cubs optioned Albert Almora. He has been struggling lately, racking up just four hits in his last nine games. Almora hasn’t been great at the plate this season, period. He is batting .243 with 32 RBI in 114 games.

Brandon Kintzler might be able to give the Cubs bullpen a boost to start this weekend’s series with the Pirates. He was activated off the injured-list Friday. Kintzler has been on the shelf since August 6th with pectoral inflammation. The 35-year-old righty has been one of the more reliable relief pitchers for the Cubs. He owns a 2.33 ERA in 49 appearances.

James Norwood was optioned to Iowa along with Almora to make room on the roster.