Chicago cop jumps into car fleeing traffic stop on South Side

CHICAGO — Two Chicago cops were injured in a crash after a man fled a traffic stop with an officer inside his vehicle on the South Side.

At about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said officers spotted a male driver in a black Pontiac sedan on his cellphone and stopped his vehicle in the 7000 block of South Vincennes in Englewood.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the man attempting to conceal a weapon. According to police, the man then put the car in drive and sped off just as an officer jumped into his vehicle to stop him.

The man crashed into two parked cars in the 6900 block of South Vincennes before coming to a stop, and then fled the scene on foot. The officer got back into the squad car with his partner and pursued the man, before striking a median.

The man was caught and taken into custody. Police said a weapon was recovered.

The two officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.