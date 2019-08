CHICAGO — Dozens of weapons were recovered during a raid on the city’s West Side.

Chicago police tweeted photos Friday morning from the raid.

Breaking from Overnight – 10th District @ChicagoCAPS10 conduct raid on a residence in the 4300 blk of Cullerton where 60 guns have been recovered. 2 are currently in police custody for questioning & investigation is ongoing. Federal partners will be briefed on the investigation pic.twitter.com/Y5EPdiEyXk — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 16, 2019

According to officers, 60 guns were recovered from a home near Cullerton and Kildcare in West Lawndale.

Two people have been taken into custody, but no charges have been filed yet.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

