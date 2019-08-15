Woman who lost her 15-month-old launches ‘Bag in the Back’ campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karen Osorio talked about the launching of her new campaign Bag in the Back and non-profit Sofia Foundation for Children’s Safety via FaceTime.

Osorio lost her 15-month-old daughter Sofia when she discovered she never dropped her off at daycare. While grieving, she and her husband started the Sofia Foundation for Children's Safety.

This week, the family is launching a public awareness campaign around the slogan “Bag in the Back.” The campaign urges parents and caregivers to put a bag, wallet, shoe, cellphone or any other essential personal item in the back seat of the car. This habit will hopefully minimize the risk of unknowingly leaving a child in the vehicle.

Osorio hopes to lower the number of children who die every year when they are left in cars by accident.

For more information about the Sofia Foundation for Children's Safety or the Bag in the Back campaign, go to bagintheback.org or Facebook.