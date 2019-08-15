USPS offers reward for info on series of postal truck break-ins, stolen mail

CHICAGO —The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about postal vehicle break-ins.
Since July 1st, someone has broken into 14 vehicles and stolen mail.
The thefts occurred in the Ashburn, Englewood, Ogden Park and Roseland neighborhoods.
Anyone who lives in those areas and has not received checks or credit cards you were expecting should call the postal service to file a report. The number is 1-877-876-2455.
Postal vehicles were broken into at the following locations. Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact police.
|60 E 73rd Street
|Chicago
|IL
|60619
|911 W Marquette Road
|Chicago
|IL
|60621
|644 W 60th Street
|Chicago
|IL
|60621
|1999 W 60th Street
|Chicago
|IL
|60636
|7001 S Eggleston Ave
|Chicago
|IL
|60621
|1303 W 60th Street
|Chicago
|IL
|60636
|5544 S Elizabeth Street
|Chicago
|IL
|60636
|1549 W 66th Street
|Chicago
|IL
|60636
|6230 S. Normal
|Chicago
|IL
|60621
|1400 W. 72nd Place
|Chicago
|IL
|60636
|Route 001
|Chicago
|IL
|60652
|Route 034
|Chicago
|IL
|60652
