USPS offers reward for info on series of postal truck break-ins, stolen mail

CHICAGO —The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about postal vehicle break-ins.

Since July 1st, someone has broken into 14 vehicles and stolen mail.

The thefts occurred in the Ashburn, Englewood, Ogden Park and Roseland neighborhoods.

Anyone who lives in those areas and has not received checks or credit cards you were expecting should call the postal service to file a report. The number is 1-877-876-2455.

Postal vehicles were broken into at the following locations. Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact police.

 

 

60 E 73rd Street Chicago IL 60619
911 W Marquette Road Chicago IL 60621
644 W 60th Street Chicago IL 60621
1999 W 60th Street Chicago IL 60636
7001 S Eggleston Ave Chicago IL 60621
1303 W 60th Street Chicago IL 60636
5544 S Elizabeth Street Chicago IL 60636
1549 W 66th Street Chicago IL 60636
6230 S. Normal Chicago IL 60621
1400 W. 72nd Place Chicago IL 60636
Route 001 Chicago IL 60652
Route 034 Chicago IL 60652

