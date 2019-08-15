TaTa Top raises money for breast cancer and women’s rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Owner and CEO of TaTa Top Linze Rice never thought that after reporting on the bikini top with animated "male" nipples, she would end up buying the business, herself. Now, she believes that TaTa Top will be the secret weapon that creates serious change throughout the world.

The bikini top company strives to embody the same ideals and support the same causes as its founders: using humor to shed light on and raise funds for breast cancer awareness and women’s rights; promoting body positivity; challenging sexist laws and social norms and empowering people to have control over their own bodies.

For every TaTa Top sold, $3 goes directly towards supporting Keep a Breast Foundation and the Chicago Women Health Center.

For more information about the TaTa Top visit thetatatop.com