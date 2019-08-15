Stolen beehives found after being taken from Lakeview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two beehives were found a day after someone stole them from Lakeview.

The Southport Corridor Bees were stolen from their home at Cornelia and Bosworth avenues Tuesday evening

On Instagram, the people behind the beehives posted an image saying they were devastated by the horrible crime.

Residents in the area got to work by posting on social media and canvassing the neighborhood.

By Wednesday afternoon, the beehives were found. One of them was found in a Roscoe Village alleyway and the other in Wicker Park.

Lakeview residents said they're glad their buzzy little neighbors are back.

It is unclear who took the bees, but the organization who cares for them said they have filed a police report.