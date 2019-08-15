Stolen beehives found after being taken from Lakeview

CHICAGO — Two beehives were found a day after someone stole them from Lakeview.
The Southport Corridor Bees were stolen from their home at Cornelia and Bosworth avenues Tuesday evening
On Instagram, the people behind the beehives posted an image saying they were devastated by the horrible crime.
Residents in the area got to work by posting on social media and canvassing the neighborhood.
By Wednesday afternoon, the beehives were found. One of them was found in a Roscoe Village alleyway and the other in Wicker Park.
Lakeview residents said they're glad their buzzy little neighbors are back.
It is unclear who took the bees, but the organization who cares for them said they have filed a police report.
WE’RE BACK. What a morning it’s been. Thank you @marierena for finding us in an alley in Roscoe Village (we will forgive your husband for accidentally backing the car into us, who would have thought to check for a hive before exiting the garage!??). And thank you to Jefferson and Michael of @thehivesupply and @chicagohoneycoop for putting us back together before CC could get there. Honestly, who steals bees and leaves them in a random out of the way alley??? CC has filed a police report and there were a lot of alley cameras, so hopefully the police will follow up! Now to get a lock and chain for real. More videos of the whole saga in our story.