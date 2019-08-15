Palatine shooting suspect who fled to Mexico returns to Cook County

PALATINE, Ill. — A man accused of shooting two people during a drug deal and fleeing to Mexico has returned to the Chicago area.

19-year-old Javier Ponce is accused of attempting to kill a 15 and 19-year-old in the 1900 block of N. Green Lane North in Palatine in April.

After the shooting, Ponce left the state. The Palatine Police Investigators reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations, Ponce was located in Guanajuato, Mexico on July 20. He was taken into custody and deported back to the U.S.

He was taken to Cook County and was formally charged with two counts of Attempted Murder.

