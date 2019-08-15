O’Hare delays reopening of ‘People Mover’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — O'Hare International Airport's Automated Transit System (ATS), the People Mover, delays services.

Parsons Construction Group was hired to complete most of the improvements by December 2018, but the system has been shut down for months. Its reopening was scheduled for September, but that has now been pushed back until before Thanksgiving.

When completed, a new fleet of modern vehicles will take people between terminals, economy parking lots and the recently completed Multimodal Facility (MMF), which consolidates rental car and shuttle bus operations, as well as provide direct access to O'Hare for Metra riders for the first time.

Both the ATS and MMF will provide reliable and efficient transportation options for travelers and lessen congestion.

Previously, 30,000 people used the shuttles everyday between long-term parking lots and the terminals.