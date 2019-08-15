Lunchbreak: Corn Arepa
Chef Dennis Bernard – Fairview
Fulton Galley Food Hall
1115 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Recipe:
Corn Arepa
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 1 cup Masa Harina
- 1/2 cup Chihuahua cheese, shredded
- 1 cup corn puree
- 1 tablespoon baking soda
- 1/2 tablespoon baking powder
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 whole eggs
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon butter
Garnish:
- 2 tablespoons queso fresco, crumbled
- a few sungold tomatoes (cut in half)
- pickled green beans (cut in half lengthwise)
- olive oil
- chopped scallions
- chopped cilantro
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees.
- Mix the dry ingredients (flour, masa, baking soda, baking powder, sugar, salt) into a bowl.
- Fold in the corn puree, chihuahua cheese and eggs.
- Slowly add in the buttermilk until all ingredients are incorporated.
- Using a non-stick, oven-proof pan, warm to medium heat then add 1 teaspoon of butter.
- Take approximately 2 heaping tablespoons of the arepa mix and add onto the hot pan.
- Treat it like a pancake and flip when cooked on one side.
- Put the pan in the oven right after the flip.
- Bake for 4-5 minutes until cooked through.
- Remove from the oven and set on a plate.
- Garnish with queso fresco, dress the tomatoes with pickled green beans, a little pickling liquid, olive oil, chopped cilantro and scallions.