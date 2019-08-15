Lunchbreak: Corn Arepa

Posted 12:39 PM, August 15, 2019, by

Chef Dennis Bernard – Fairview

https://www.fultongalley.org/restaurants/fairview/

Fulton Galley Food Hall

1115 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

https://www.fultongalley.org/

Recipe:

Corn Arepa

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 cup Masa Harina
  • 1/2 cup Chihuahua cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup corn puree
  • 1 tablespoon baking soda
  • 1/2 tablespoon baking powder
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 whole eggs
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon butter

Garnish:

  • 2 tablespoons queso fresco, crumbled
  • a few sungold tomatoes (cut in half)
  • pickled green beans (cut in half lengthwise)
  • olive oil
  • chopped scallions
  • chopped cilantro

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees.
  2. Mix the dry ingredients (flour, masa, baking soda, baking powder, sugar, salt) into a bowl.
  3. Fold in the corn puree, chihuahua cheese and eggs.
  4. Slowly add in the buttermilk until all ingredients are incorporated.
  5. Using a non-stick, oven-proof pan, warm to medium heat then add 1 teaspoon of butter.
  6. Take approximately 2 heaping tablespoons of the arepa mix and add onto the hot pan.
  7. Treat it like a pancake and flip when cooked on one side.
  8. Put the pan in the oven right after the flip.
  9. Bake for 4-5 minutes until cooked through.
  10. Remove from the oven and set on a plate.
  11. Garnish with queso fresco, dress the tomatoes with pickled green beans, a little pickling liquid, olive oil, chopped cilantro and scallions.

 

