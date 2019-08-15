× Kings Island announces new giga coaster Orion featuring 300 foot drop

Finally, we know what’s behind the fence.

After months of rumors, leaked blueprints, posters, hashtags, GPS coordinates and more – Kings Island in Mason, Ohio has officially unveiled their 2020 attraction to the world.

And it’s the giga coaster fans have been waiting for.

It’s called Orion – a steel roller coaster featuring a 300 foot drop. That makes it the tallest coaster at Kings Island. Here’s the video…

Introducing Orion, the tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster at Kings Island! Opening spring 2020. Learn more: https://t.co/SRzqHIYHqN #KingsIsland #KI2020 pic.twitter.com/7z14dG29x5 — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) August 16, 2019

And here is what Orion looks like by the numbers…

300 foot drop

91 mph top speed

5,321 feet long

The park already features some world class roller coasters – The Beast is still the longest wooden roller coaster in the world, Diamondback is an excellent B&M hyper coaster, and the wooden Mystic Timbers might be the most fun ride in the park. Orion will be another very large addition that puts Kings Island on the map.

And yes, if you are a WGN Morning News viewer, you may have seen my prediction that the ride would feature a 330 foot drop. I was WRONG and will admit my defeats! But that doesn’t mean this isn’t going to have the same impact on that drop. If you’ve ever been on a giga coaster before – that’s a roller coaster that breaks the 300 foot barrier – you know how thrilling those drops are. This is going to be a fun ride.

I will be talking with Kings Island’s Don Helbig about their new edition on the next episode of my Coastin’ the Country podcast! I will be sure to post it on the top of this article as soon as it is published.

What do you think about Orion? Let me know on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!