John “Moon” Mullin joins Sports Feed to talk Bears on Thursday

CHICAGO - He's one of the veteran reporters on the Bears' beat, covering a number of different eras for the team with a few outlets.

So it was great to have John "Moon" Mullin on Sports Feed for the first time on Thursday night as we discussed the 2019 version of the team with both Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

The trio discussed a number of topics on both sides of the ball, from the running backs to Mitchell Trubisky and the defense led by new coordinator Chuck Pagano. All of this discussion comes three weeks before the season opener against the Packers and a day before the second preseason game against the Giants.

You can watch John's segments on Thursday's show in the video above or below.