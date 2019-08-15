COPA releases video of off-duty officer in Morgan Park shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video of an off-duty Chicago police officer in a brief shootout on the Far South Side.

The shootout happened June 19 in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Witnesses said someone tried to rob the police officer’s wife when she ran home for help.

You hear a shriek as the shirtless, off-duty officer runs out pointing a handgun, and then, shots are heard firing.

Police said at the time someone in the SUV fired once and that the officer returned one shot. But from a different camera, three gunshots can be heard.

It's not clear who fired more than once. The white SUV is seen speeding away. No one was hit.

WGN was on the scene a short time later, as the neighborhood transformed into a crime scene.

Investigators said as the woman was walking to her car around 8 a.m., the white SUV pulled up and someone inside demanded that she hand over whatever she had. She then ran back into her house to get help.

No arrests have been made.

The COPA investigation is still ongoing.

Chicago police said the officer involved remains on-duty, working in an inside capacity in the 6th District.