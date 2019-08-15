× Chicago police launch 2 centers to help with video evidence

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is launching two new Area Technology Centers (ATC).

One will be at Area Central Headquarters, and the other will be at Area North.

The department says the ATCs will help detectives process video evidence faster than before. Each location is equipped with new technology to handle footage from surveillance cameras and cellphones.

The room will be staffed by trained officers and detectives who support homicide investigations by locating and downloading pertinent videos at the crime scene.

Previously, investigators had harder times analyzing that evidence because the right equipment and technology were not readily available.

The department says processing videos faster is critical to increasing the clearance rate for homicides and shootings in Chicago.