CHICAGO — Kickoff to the football season is only a few weeks away, and Chicago will be at the center of the action again.

A drum line greeted Mayor Lightfoot at City Hall Thursday, for the announcement of the 22nd annual Chicago Football Classic.

The game showcases some of the country’s top, traditionally all-black universities. This year, Howard University plays Hampton University.

The game is Saturday, Sept. 14 at Soldier Field.