WaxWorks rocks out this morning with their live performance!

Posted 6:05 AM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:07AM, August 14, 2019

WaxWorkd performed live in studio this morning. The band has been rocking the Chicago music scene for over five years. Performing at some of the most iconic venues like Lincoln Hall, Elbo Room, and Subterranean.

Wax Works conveys a fascinating tune night after night throughout the entire Chicagoland area. Catch WaxWorks perform live every Tuesday at the Dock at Montrose Beach from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

WaxWorks Live!

Every Tuesday

Dock at Montrose Beach

7:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

200 W Montrose Harbor Dr, Chicago, IL 60640

