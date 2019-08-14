“Thomas Nicholas Band” performs live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American Pie star, Thomas Ian Nicholas performed live this morning with his band TNB. The band has performed over 600 shows around the world ranging from large festivals, private charity events, and small intimate settings. Nicholas has been influenced by many that has helped him perfect the art of writing a pop song while keeping a foot in rock and roll. TNB live performances are fun and keep people coming back for more. The "Thomas Nicholas Band" is currently working on a 7th studio album while doing a US tour. TNB will be performing at The House of Blues this Saturday which is one of the stops on their 5-day Illinois Tour.

For more information about upcoming shows visit www.thomasnicholasband.com