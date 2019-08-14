× Several officers injured during active shooting situation in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Police said several officers were injured during an active shooting situation in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp tweeted Wednesday around 4 p.m. and said the shooting situation was happening on the 3700 block of 15th Street.

In a tweet, Gripp said the shooter, or shooters, was firing at police.

The public is being warned to avoid the area.

No further information was provided.