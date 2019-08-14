× Scattered showers/t-storms this Wednesday afternoon/evening – a few strong storms possible

With surface low pressure and a disturbance aloft passing over our area combining with peak afternoon heating will create unstable atmospheric conditions and the likelihood of scattered showers and thunderstorms this Wednesday afternoon and evening over northeastern Illinois, southern Lake Michigan and northwestern Indiana.

A few stronger thunderstorms may develop – accompanied with heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds in excess of 45 mph and small hail. The National Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of our area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms (dark-green-shaded area on the Severe Weather Outlook map below, depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location.

Showers/t-storms should be moving in an easterly direction.