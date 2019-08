Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire and possible building explosion in East Chicago.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. at T.A.C. East, Inc., which is located at 2000 Gary Avenue. The facility provides tank cleaning and washing.

Three employees were injured, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

