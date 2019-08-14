× R. Kelly owes $200K in unpaid rent: lawsuit

CHICAGO — R. Kelly is being sued for more than $200,000 in back rent.

A new lawsuit claims the singer hasn’t paid the owner of his former studio on the city’s Near West Side.

Kelly moved out of the studio earlier this year, after defaulting on his lease.

It’s the second time he’s been sued for back rent for the location. Kelly also reportedly owes money for renovations made without securing proper permits.

Kelly is currently being held without bail on multiple sex crimes charges.