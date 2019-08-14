Police warn of pickpockets targeting lunch hour diners in downtown

CHICAGO — Police are issuing a warning to customers who eat at downtown restaurants during the lunch hour after a string of pickpocket incidents.

Chicago police said several people have had their wallets stolen from purses that were hung on the back of chairs while they dined.

Police said the offenders would remove the wallets then later use the credit cards.

The first incident was reported in mid-July and the latest was as recent as Monday.

The following is a list of general times and locations.

600 block of W. Randolph St. on July 12, 2019 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

500 block of W. Madison St. on July 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

200 block of W. Lake St. on July 18, 2019 between 1:25 p.m. and 2:05 p.m.

400 block of S. Wells St. on July 18, 2019 between 1:45 p.m. and 4 p.m.

200 block of W. Randolph St. on July 19, 2019 between 11:45 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.

200 block of W. Adams St. on July 23, 2019 between 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.

0-100 block of S. Franklin St. on July 24, 2019 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

200 block of W. Washington St. on July 24, 2019 between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

100 block of N. Riverside Plaza on July 26, 2019 at 3:04 p.m.

200 block of S. La Salle St. on July 29, 2019 between 12:10 p.m. and 12:50 p.m.

200 block of S. Clark St. on July 29, 2019 at 1:10 p.m.

400 block of S. Wells St. on July 29, 2019 between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

100 block of N. Wacker Dr. on July 31, 2019 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

200 block of S. Clark St. on July 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

0-100 block of S. La Salle St. on August 01, 2019 between 1:30 p.m.and 1:45 p.m.

100 block of N. Clinton St. on August 01, 2019 at 2:15 p.m.

200 block of W. Washington St. on August 02, 2019 at 2:00 P p.m.

100 block of N. Franklin St. on August 06, 2019 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

200 block of S. Wacker Dr. on August 08, 2019 between 1:05 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

200 block of W. Adams St. on August 12, 2019 at 1:45 p.m.

Police provided surveillance images of the people suspected in the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 747-8384