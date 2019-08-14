Mike Chen discusses the Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The middle of August has arrived, and both of the city's teams are about where people thought when the season started.

The Cubs are at the top of the NL Central, in a battle with the Cardinals and the Brewers for the division title. They've had a number of rocky stretches, and a miserable time on the road, but they're in the thick of another playoff chase.

On the south side, the White Sox have seen improvement from some of their prospects, and while contending for this year is out, there is hope for 2020.

Mike Chen of 670 The Score discussed both teams during his first appearance on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton on Wednesday. You can watch their segments in the video above or below.