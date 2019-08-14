Meso-low’s “NE” winds send 2-3 ft. waves onto Chicago’s beaches Thursday before moving on; building warmth & an influx humid tropical air sets the stage for sporadic showers/t-storms Friday into next week; temps to flirt with 90-degrees by next week

Posted 11:51 PM, August 14, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.