Lunchbreak: Thai Basil & Chicken Stir-Fry

Fred Noinaj, Executive Chef, Lost Lake

Lost Lake

3154 W. Diversey Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

http://www.lostlaketiki.com/

Event:

Last Tuesday of each month Lost Lake hosts #ShiftEase, an evening that benefits various progressive organizations focusing on social change. The August edition, on August, 27, will support Free Write, a non-profit that engages incarcerated and court-involved youth and young adults in the performing, visual, and literary arts so that they become the narrators of their own stories and the authors of their futures. A portion of proceeds from drink and food sales at each #ShiftEase goes towards the organization. All you need to do is show-up, no RSVP needed.

Recipe:

1lbs ground chicken (feel free to swap in your favorite ground meat too)

6 cloves of garlic, minced

2 Thai chilies, minced (or can be omitted if desired)

half a white onion, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded, diced

¼ cup fresh corn kernels

¼ cup fresh green beans

2 Tbs fish sauce

1 Tbs brown sugar

2 Tbs rice wine vinegar

water

10-12 leaves Thai basil

3-4 sprigs Cilantro with stems

canola or rice bran oil

steamed jasmine rice (1-2 cups per person)

Directions:

In a wok, preheat 4 Tbs of oil (if you are using a nonstick pan 2Tbs should be enough) on high heat. Add the chicken and break up, allowing to brown for about 2 minutes. Add the onion, jalapeno, corn and green beans and cook for 30 seconds, stirring the entire time. Then add the Thai chili, chopped cilantro stems, and garlic cook for an additional minute. Next, add the sugar, fish sauce, and vinegar for an additional 30 seconds, if the stir-fry looks a little dry, add a splash of water, take off the heat and stir in the basil.

Serve on rice. If you like fried eggs, add 2 or 3 on top.