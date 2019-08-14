× Have we ever experienced a daily high temperature less than 70 in August here?

Dear Tom,

Nick Recchia River Grove

Dear Nick,

Have we ever! A quick check reveals that dating back to the start of the city’s temperature records in 1871, all 31 August days have recorded a sub-70 degree high. In fact, August 30 sports a record-low maximum of 58, the month’s only sub-60 high. We asked Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski to find the city’s all-time highest record-low maximum which was 68 on July 22, 1947. The city’s last sub-70 August high was logged on August 4,2017 when the mercury peaked at just 67. August 1915 recorded the most sub-70 days with 12 followed by 1890, 1903 and 1915, all with 11, noting that in all of those years official temperatures were taken in location near Lake Michigan. In recent years, August 2009 logged six sub-70 days, the lowest 66 on August 30.