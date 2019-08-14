Gun used in Chicago VA hospital shooting confirmed stolen from Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The gun a suspected shooter used to fire nine shots at a Chicago VA hospital was stolen from a store in Indiana, according to WGN's sister station WXIN.

Bernard Harvey, 40, is accused of illegally bringing a semi-automatic rifle into the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center Monday. He was charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and is being held without bond.

On July 27, surveillance video captured the break-in and theft of 33 guns from Element Armament in New Whiteland, Indiana.

The owner of the store confirmed to WXIN that the serial number of the gun used in the shooting at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago Matches one that was stolen from his store.

Harvey is expected to be back in court Friday.