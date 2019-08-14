Former CPS teacher drank tequila before crashing into bus stop, killing woman, prosecutors say

Posted 1:00 PM, August 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:03PM, August 14, 2019

Errol Brice, Chicago police

CHICAGO — A former CPS charter school teacher who allegedly crashed into a bus shelter, fatally injuring a woman who was run over twice, has been charged with reckless homicide.

A judge set 42-year-old Errol Brice’s bail at $50,000 during a Tuesday hearing.

Police say Brice’s sport-utility vehicle crashed into a bus shelter at 61st Street and King Drive Saturday night in West Woodlawn, pinning 59-year-old Beverly Barney beneath the vehicle.

Brice allegedly put the SUV in reverse and then drove forward over Barney a second time before fleeing.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital. A second woman also injured in the crash remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, after being taken into custody, Brice allegedly told police he had been drinking tequila before the crash.

Brice’s attorney, Shay Allen, tells the Chicago Sun-Times “it’s always horrible when a life is lost,” but he noted that the charge his client faces reflected that the crash wasn’t intentional.

Allen also said Brice is a graduate of Elmhurst College and has worked for several CPS schools, including as athletic director at Harper High School. Most recently, Brice had been working as an eighth-grade teacher for University of Chicago Charter School.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.