Evanston man posed as ride-share driver, sexually assaulted woman he met on dating app: police

EVANSTON, Ill. — A man from Evanston is accused of sexually assaulting a Chicago woman he met through a dating app.

Police said Jason Taylor, 28, posed as a ride-share driver on July 30 and sexually assaulted the woman, believed to be in her 20s, when she entered his vehicle.

The investigation revealed that Taylor used Tinder to contact university students in the area, but they refused to meet him, police said.

Taylor is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, according to police. He appeared in bond court Tuesday, and is out on bond.

He is a suspect in other recent acts of sexual violence in the area, as well as in college communities in nearby states.