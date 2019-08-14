× Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown won’t seek reelection: report

CHICAGO — Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown said she won’t be running for reelection.

She told Politico it’s time to apply her financial, technology and legal skills in the “for-profit” space.

Brown is stepping down after 20 years in office, and will be eligible for a full pension.

The FBI had investigated her office over pay-to-play allegations, but no charges have ever been filed.

She ran for Mayor of Chicago earlier this year, but was knocked off the ballot due to a petition challenge.