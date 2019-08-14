× Cole Hamels’ return to Philadelphia turns into a nightmare for the Cubs in 11-1 loss

PHILADELPHIA – These homecomings happen a lot, but this one was a little more special than others around Major League Baseball.

Cole Hamels was one of the faces of a great era of Phillies’ baseball that brought Philadelphia a championship and two World Series appearances. He was a four-time All-Star in his decade-long run with the team, so his return was met with joy from player and fans.

Cubs Cole Hamels gets a standing ovation before his first at-bat back in Philadelphia 👏 Hamels’ #Phillies Accomplishments: ➡️ 4x All-Star (‘07, ‘11, ‘12, ‘16)

➡️ World Series Champion and MVP (‘08)

➡️ NLCS MVP (‘08)

➡️ 1x No-Hitter (‘15) pic.twitter.com/IBO2rv2OH4 — Philadelphia Sports Nation (@PHLSportsNation) August 15, 2019

Normally fickle Philadelphia fans happily cheered Hamels when he made his first start at Citizens Bank Park since he was traded during the 2015 season. A standing ovation awaited him when he went to the plate in the third inning, and Hamels acknowledged the fans for their adoration.

Unfortunately, by that point, his night along with the Cubs was already headed down the tubes, and it didn’t get any better after that.

They were already down 4-0 before that at-bat, and he would give up two more in the bottom half of the third and eventually was charged with eight runs in just two innings of work. A Grand Slam by JT Realmuto off Alec Mills later that inning accounted for two of those runs in a disaster of an evening for the Cubs, who eventually lost 11-1.