Cole Hamels’ return to Philadelphia turns into a nightmare for the Cubs in 11-1 loss

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 14: Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) exits the game to an ovation during the third inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies on August 14, 2019 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – These homecomings happen a lot, but this one was a little more special than others around Major League Baseball.

Cole Hamels was one of the faces of a great era of Phillies’ baseball that brought Philadelphia a championship and two World Series appearances. He was a four-time All-Star in his decade-long run with the team, so his return was met with joy from player and fans.

Normally fickle Philadelphia fans happily cheered Hamels when he made his first start at Citizens Bank Park since he was traded during the 2015 season. A standing ovation awaited him when he went to the plate in the third inning, and Hamels acknowledged the fans for their adoration.

Unfortunately, by that point, his night along with the Cubs was already headed down the tubes, and it didn’t get any better after that.

They were already down 4-0 before that at-bat, and he would give up two more in the bottom half of the third and eventually was charged with eight runs in just two innings of work. A Grand Slam by JT Realmuto off Alec Mills later that inning accounted for two of those runs in a disaster of an evening for the Cubs, who eventually lost 11-1.

