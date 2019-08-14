× At least 8 dogs die after pneumonia outbreak at PAWS Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — An outbreak of pneumonia has forced the PAWS animal shelter in Tinley Park to stop taking in and adopting out dogs.

At least eight dogs died from an upper respiratory illness known as mycoplasma pneumonia.There’s no vaccine for it, and dogs with weakened immune systems are vulnerable.

Dogs with strong immune systems can fend it off with antibiotics, fluids and breathing help.

Shelter dogs are often more susceptible since living there is more stressful, and they are exposed to so many animals.

The shelter remains open for cat adoptions.