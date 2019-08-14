24 vehicles damaged by rocks in Loop parking garage: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — About two dozen cars were vandalized at a Loop parking garage Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the scene in the 300 block of South Franklin at about 6:15 p.m.

Each vehicle had a rock thrown through its rear window, and the vandalism took place on several parking levels.

There were no injuries reported.

No one has been arrested yet, but investigators hope that one or more of the affected garages had a surveillance camera that captured the rock throwing.