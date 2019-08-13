× Study says Chicago casino wouldn’t be profitable

A consultant has determined that a casino in Chicago would not be profitable enough.

The study by Union Gaming Analytics released Tuesday concludes that Illinois casino tax and fee structures are too “onerous” to allow a developer to make more than 1% or 2% profit.

Casino gambling in Chicago was authorized this year by the General Assembly. A Chicago casino operator would have to pay a $250,000 application fee upfront, a $15 million “reconciliation” fee when the license is issued and up to $120 million in gambling position fees.

The study found a Chicago casino would bring $260 million in revenue back from Indiana.

It also estimates 500 slot machines could be deployed at O’Hare and Midway Airports, and would pay out roughly $200 a day. At that rate, slot machines could make $37 million a year.

The Illinois Gaming Board has the authority to ask lawmakers in the next 90 days to change the terms for the Chicago site.