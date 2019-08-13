Stars enshrined for 3 fallen Chicago police officers

CHICAGO — Three Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty will be forever honored.

The stars that belonged to Officers Samuel Jimenez, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo were permanently retired and enshrined in the Superintendent’s Honored Star Case Tuesday.

Jimenez was killed in November 2018 when a gunman opened fire at Mercy Hospital. Two other people and the gunman also died in the shooting.

Gary and Marmolejo were hit and killed by a train while searching for a suspect in December 2018.