Mystic River Falls giant raft ride coming to Branson’s Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri is gearing up for another major expansion.

Today the park announced plans for $30 million dollars in investments including a new water raft ride they’re calling Mystic River Falls.

Mystic River Falls will be a river adventure themed around the park’s historic Marvel Cave. The ride will be about a half-mile long, taking a circular raft full of riders through turns and a hidden mine shaft. In all, you’ll be cruising for more than five minutes.

The highlight of the ride will be the 82-foot tall lift tower that rotates the rafts as they climb into the air – the tallest of its kind in the world. At the top, you’ll float along a 66-foot high river channel before hitting the grand finale – a 45-foot drop that will be the tallest in the western hemisphere. Here’s a full layout of the ride with all of the features…

And finally, here is the video they released for the ride today…

Other than Mystic River Falls, the park will be constructing a new section they’re calling Rivertown, an 1880’s themed area with a new Rivertown Smokehouse featuring BBQ food and some new options. I’ll be talking with the people from Silver Dollar City on my Coastin’ The Country podcast. Look for that episode to be posted this Wednesday! I’ll post it above as soon as it’s available.

