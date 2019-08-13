Man in federal custody after firing assault weapon at Chicago VA hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Taylor Street entrance to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center is now boarded up and closed off as federal officials investigate what happened there Monday.

The unidentified man fired an assault-style rifle at the VA hospital around 2:18 p.m. Authorities said the incident could have been far worse if not for a good Samaritan who spotted the gunman after he dropped off his brother.

Rickey Adams says he used his minivan to try and ram the gunman, who he believed was carrying as assault weapon.

The gunman fired about eight shots outside the building, that shattered the glass entrance and left bullet holes in the exterior walls.

He then went inside the facility and fired, but no one was hit or injured.

VA police took the man into custody, and recovered the weapon — just 30 seconds after he entered the building.

The man is in federal custody, and he has not been charged with a crime. His name has not been released, but Chicago police said the man is 40-years-old and has a minor arrest history.

Witnesses said he may have been searching for someone in particular.

"He had gotten into an altercation with someone and he went home, or went to his vehicle, and got the rifle," said Army veteran Leon Douglas. "And then he came back and started shooting."

The gunfire was especially jarring for some veterans, and could serve as a possible setback in treatment.

"I’m not a combat veteran, that's been in firefights," said Douglas. "Other veterans have and it is quite possible that it could trigger PTSD or something more so."