You've seen Lindsay Frost in dozens of movies and TV shows over the years. She's also an accomplished artist with paintings inspired by her love of baseball. She also raised one of the best pitchers in the White Sox rotation — Lucas Giolito.

Now Frost is lending her talents to raise money for White Sox Charities. Five Sox-themed paintings will be on display in the #SoxSocial Tap Room for the rest of the season and then auctioned off.

To see more of Frost's work go to LindsayFrost-Art.com