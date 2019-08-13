Late day storms race southeast out of Wisconsin hitting sections of Chicago area with 58 mph gusts and near 1” rains in just 10-15 minutes; isolated storms possible again Wednesday—downtrending humidities forecast through Thursday—but resurgence to increase weekend thunderstorm chances

Posted 11:28 PM, August 13, 2019
