1 killed during attempted car theft, 5 others arrested after high-speed chase from Lake County to Chicago

CHICAGO — One person is dead and five others are in custody following an attempted auto theft, fatal shooting and high-speed chase from rural Lake County to Chicago.

Authorities said it all started at about 1 a.m. Tuesday with an attempted auto theft in the small town of Old Mill Creek. A homeowner ended up alerting police of the crime in progress, and also opened fire on the group of individuals — adults and juveniles — trying to steal his car.

The group fled the scene in a black Lexus truck that was stolen over the weekend. They stopped near Route 132 and Hunt Club Road in Gurnee, where they dumped two men from their auto theft group — one had been shot. That man was taken to Condell Medical Center, where he later died. The second person was arrested.

Officials gave chase to the group in the Lexus, which was heading toward Chicago. It was pursued by Lake County sheriff's officers first, then Illinois State Police took over the chase on southbound Interstate 94 near the Dempster Street exit in Skokie.

The group got off the Kennedy Expressway at Randolph and Halsted, abandoned the Lexus and took off running. The four suspects were arrested in Chicago, including one that was found hiding in a dumpster near Soho House Chicago.

“Certainly it’s a tragic incident. Anytime there’s a loss of life it’s a tragedy; however, we are thankful for the assistance of the Gurnee Police Department and the Illinois State Police. Certainly a collaborative effort by law enforcement to quickly identify what occurred, into custody," said Sgt. Christopher Covelli, Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Of the five surviving criminals, deputies said one of them is female. All of them have been transported back to Lake County to be held, and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.